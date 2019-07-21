Nas recently unveiled his most recent project, The Lost Tapes 2. The album featured tracks that were recorded for inclusion on his previous records but didn't make the cut. As such, The Lost Tapes 2 has a handful of features—RaVaughn, David Ranier, Swizz Beatz, J. Myers, Al Jarreau, and Keyon Harrold, to be exact—but its production credits are quite lengthy with people like Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, No I.D., Eddie Cole, RZA, Hit-Boy, Eric Hudson, DJ Dahi, DJ Khalil, Pete Rock, and The Alchemist. And ever since its release, fans have swarmed to the new music with joy and excitement. While the project remained praised by word of mouth, only numbers can indicate how well it was truly received.

HipHopNMore just revealed the first-week sale projections for Nas' new project and the New York legend's body of work is expected to push 17 to 20K copies in its first week. Of these, we include 5-7K of pure sales. While the numbers are much lower than expected, it is important to remember that these are only projections. We expect an actual album turnaround very soon and will surely report on this as well. What did you think of The Lost Tapes 2, did you like it or nah?

