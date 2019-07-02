Nas' discography is storied to be sure. It's not a matter of does Nas have any classics, but rather, how many classics does Nas have? To be sure, there are several who might count his 2002 collection of previously unreleased material The Lost Tapes among that category. With songs like "Doo Rags," "Purple," "Drunk By Myself," and "Blaze a 50," The Lost Tapes made for a welcome follow-up to Stillmatic. The fact that he went on to release God's Son in that same year is a testament to one of Mr. Jone's best years to date.

Now, not long after teasing its imminent arrival, Nas has confirmed that The Lost Tapes 2 is set to arrive on July 19th. According to a press release, the sixteen-track project will feature production from RZA, Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, No I.D, Pete Rock, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, and more. In other words, the roster is stacked. In fact, roughly around this time last year, Nas revealed he was working in the studio with Swizzy and RZA, which indicates that this one will feature recently recorded material. Check out the tracklist and production credits below.

The Lost Tapes 2 tracklist:

1. No Bad Energy [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

2. Vernon Family [PROD. BY PHARRELL WILLIAMS]

3. Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack) feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [PROD. BY EDDIE COLE]

4. Lost Freestyle [PROD. BY STATIK SELEKTAH]

5. Tanasia [PROD. BY RZA]

6. Royalty feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY HIT-BOY]

7. Who Are You feat. David Ranier [PROD. BY ERIC HUDSON]

8. Adult Film feat. Swizz Beatz [PROD. BY SWIZZ BEATZ]

9. War Against Love [PROD. BY DJ DAHI & DJ KHALIL]

10. The Art of It feat. J. Myers [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

11. Highly Favored [PROD. BY RZA]

12. Queens Wolf [PROD. BY DJ TOOMP]

13. It Never Ends [PROD. BY THE ALCHEMIST]

14. You Mean The World to Me [PROD. BY KANYE WEST]

15. Queens Bridge Politics [PROD. BY PETE ROCK]

16. Beautiful Life feat. RaVaughn [PROD. BY NO I.D.]

Are you excited for this sequel? Be sure to sound off with some Nas love below, and keep an eye out for The Lost Tapes 2, coming July 19th. Peep the trailer below. Two Nas posts in one day, today was a good day.