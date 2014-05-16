The Lost Tapes 2
- BarsNas Reminds The Masses Of His Dexterity On "Lost Freestyle"Nasir Jones gets something off his chest. By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersNas "Lost Tapes 2" First Week Sale Projections RevealedThe numbers are in for "Lost Tapes 2."By Aida C.
- NewsNas' Somber "QueensBridge Politics" Pays Respect To The Late ProdigyNas thinks out loud, and mourns the loss of his friend Prodigy on "QueensBridge Politics."By hnhh
- MusicNas Announces "The Lost Tapes" Volume 3 & 4 Are Already On The WayNas seems to be having quite the inspired past year.By hnhh
- NewsNas Jazzes Up "Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)" With Al Jarreau & Keyon HarroldThe combination of jazz and hip hop makes for an exceptional track.By Erika Marie
- MusicNas Announces "The Lost Tapes 2" Release DateNas' follow-up to his beloved cult classic is due in a few weeks. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsNas To Release "The Lost Tapes 2" In 2016Nas will release a sequel to "The Lost Tapes" next year. By Angus Walker
- NewsNas To Release "Lost Tapes 2" And Posthumous Pimp C Album On Mass Appeal RecordsNas' newly-launched Mass Appeal Records imprint will release a compilation of the rapper's unreleased material, as well as a posthumous Pimp C album featuring production from Mike WiLL Made It and DJ Mustard.By Patrick Lyons