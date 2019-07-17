At the start of the month, we reported that Nas' The Lost Tapes 2 was set to be released this upcoming Friday, the 19th. The icon proved that even his unused or "lost" tracks could garner themselves the titles of "classics" on his first The Lost Tapes album, and this second, sixteen-track project a listening session for The Lost Tapes 2 in New York on Tuesday night at the Mass Appeal offices. These projects will also contain music that was previously recorded for his past LPs. The Lost Tapes 2 album will be released through a joint venture between Mass Appeal & Def Jam, and will feature production from Pharrell, RZA, Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, No I.D, Pete Rock, The Alchemist, Hit-Boy, and more. With such a stacked roster it's looking like the Queen's rapper might juust outdo himself. And now, right before the project is set to release, Nas has revealed that the third and fourth volumes of his Lost Tapes are also underway.

The announcement came during an exclusive listening session this past Tuesday night in New York, for The Lost Tapes 2, at the Mass Appeal offices. The upcoming projects are also set to include music that he previously recorded for his past LPs. While addressing the crowd directly, Nas took to referencing the original The Lost Tapes, explaining how he's "piled up a lot of songs since then." He admitedd, "so, I've got enough for a Lost Tapes 2 now, and a Lost Tapes 3 and a Lost Tapes 4," promising that the next ones will come quicker than the 17 years fans had to owait between the first Lost Tapes and the second. "The next one won't be seventeen years," Nas reassured his audience, adding that, "each one sounds different than the last one." Complex Music has also Tweeted a short snippet of one of the project's upcoming tracks, "You Mean The World To Me," which sees production from none other than Yeezy himself. Check it out below!