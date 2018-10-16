announcements
- MusicNas Announces "The Lost Tapes" Volume 3 & 4 Are Already On The WayNas seems to be having quite the inspired past year.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Announces "I Ain't Sh*t Without You" TourWeezy is partnering up with TIDAL to give back to his fans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott, Cardi B, Khalid & More Headline 2019 Hangout FestWho's ready to Hangout with some of the top talents in Alabama?By Alex Zidel
- MusicEarl Sweatshirt Reveals Release Date For New Album "Some Rap Songs"It's a big day for Earl Sweatshirt fans!By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Announces "Astroworld" Fest Lineup: Lil Wayne, Post Malone, & MoreHouston, prepare for takeoff!By Alex Zidel
- MusicFuture, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyga, & More Announced For Rolling Loud AustraliaPart of the Australian line-up has been announced.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAnderson .Paak Announces "Oxnard" Carnival With Old-School VibesIt's all going down this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRolling Loud Announces Upcoming Dates In AustraliaRolling Loud is bringing the world's biggest hip-hop festival to Australia.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Taps Normani As "Sweetener" Tour OpenerNormani is giving Ariana Grande fans a reason to show up early.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shows Off New Lambo Truck & Announces Release DatesA Boogie has a few projects in the works.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces "A Love Letter To You 3" Release Date & TracklistJuice WRLD, NBA YoungBoy, and more will be featured.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNas, Wale, Virgil Abloh, Issa Rae, & More Announced As ComplexCon PanellistsComplexCon 2018 is going down next month.By Alex Zidel