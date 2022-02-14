Supermodel Naomi Campbell is gracing the March cover for British Vogue with a plus one - her daughter. The cover and Vogue interview are the first introductions to Campbell’s new baby girl. The new cover shows the model cradling her now nine-month old daughter. She’s yet to announce the name of her little girl.

Back in May 2021, Campbell announced the birth of her daughter with an Instagram post of her daughter’s feet resting in her hand. She captioned the photo, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. So honored to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.” The exact details of her birth are unknown, but Campbell shot down ideas of adoption during the interview. “She wasn’t adopted – she’s my child,” she said. Campbell is keeping much of the details surrounding her baby’s birth under wraps until the release of her book, which has yet to be started.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

The rest of her interview with British Vogue follows her current journey as a model. At 51, Campbell is still dominating the runway alongside women half her age. “I still enjoy it but it’s nerve-wracking! Because I’m 51 years old walking with girls who are 18!” she told British Vogue.

Campbell is also working on The Supermodels, an upcoming documentary set to appear on AppleTv+. Directed by Oscar-winner Barbara Kopple, the documentary will take a look at the lives of the model powerhouses including Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington during the 1990s.

