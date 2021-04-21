A recent comment by Stevie Wonder has Dave Chappelle considering relocating. Back when he ended his Chappelle's Show series, the famed comedian caught backlash from the media. There were reports that he'd somehow lost his mind and moved to Africa, and while the latter part is true, Chappelle later came forward to dispel any rumors that he was mentally unfit.

While visiting Naomi Campbell on her No Filter with Naomiseries recently, Chappelle revealed that Stevie Wonder's desire to move to Africa has reinspired him to possibly follow suit.



Michael Kovac / Stringer / Getty Images

The actor said that over the years, Stevie has repeatedly expressed that he was making a move. “The last time he said it, what he said was, ‘I am moving to Ghana so that I can be valued and respected more.’ That is almost exactly the phrase he used,” said the comedian. Chappelle questioned that "as a Black American," who is "more valued and respected than Stevie Wonder?"

“The idea that he would feel this way at this stage in his life and career" baffled Chappelle. "I think that Stevie is the soul of American culture and if the soul leaves the body then this thing is dead. I thought I’ll follow him over there, or I’ll go myself. I’ll do it for him." Watch Dave Chappelle's interview with Naomi Campbell in its entirety below.

