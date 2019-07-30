Naomi Campbell has been running the game for quite some time. She's one of the world's most famous supermodels and still, she finds ways to shake up the industry. The 49-year-old from London decided to stake her claim on the game yesterday, uploading a "mood" photo for Monday and getting everybody to stop scrolling for a second. We can't be sure if her intention was to break the internet but she was pretty close, posting a photo of herself sunbathing in the nude.



The model made sure all eyes were on her as she reminded everyone that she's still very much one of the baddest out there. Campbell shed all of her clothes aside from a headscarf and a body chain, set herself up on her tummy and took in the sun on a beautiful day. Her bare booty was on full display in the black & white photo, which was photographed to capture Naomi's escapade in the sun. Peep the photo here, which is a little too NSFW for us to include in the article. Looks like a nice way to spend a Monday, if you ask me!

Earlier this month, Naomi Campbell was in the news when Tyra Banks spoke about her past rivalry with the model, explaining their differences and noting that things were not as serious as everybody thought.



