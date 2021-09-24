Nao Soars With Her Third Studio Album "And Then Life Was Beautiful"

In the three years since NAO delivered her universally acclaimed sophomore studio album Saturn, a lot has changed for the UK singer-songwriter, from Rihanna giving her a major co-sign by using her song in a Nipsey Hussle tribute video to Nao giving birth to her first child. Now, the Grammy-nominated artist has finally returned with her third studio album, and early reviews suggest that And Then Life Was Beautiful was well worth the wait.

Featuring the previously heard singles "Woman" "Antidote," "Messy Love," and "And Then Life Was Beautiful," Nao's new album boasts guest features from serpentwithfeet, Lucky Daye, Adekunle Gold, and Lianne La Havas. The 13-track project is a succinct, 45-minute offering that may not feature the insane vocal clinics and show-stopping performances that Nao is known for, but And Then Life Was Beautiful succeeds as a reserved, hopeful, and well-constructed record.

Give Nao's third studio album, And Then Life Was Beautiful, a listen below and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the UK singer-songwriter's latest full-length effort.

Tracklist:

1. And Then Life Was Beautiful

2. Messy Love

3. Glad That You're Gone

4. Antidote (feat. Adekunle Gold)

5. Burn Out

6. Wait

7. Good Luck (feat. Lucky Daye)

8. Nothing's for Sure

9. Woman (feat. Lianne La Havas)

10. Better Friend

11. Postcards (feat. serpentwithfeet)

12. Little Giants

13. Amazing Grace