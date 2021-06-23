mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

NAO Is Back With New Single "Messy Love"

Aron A.
June 22, 2021 20:36
Messy Love
NAO

NAO shares her new single, "Messy Love."


It's been roughly three years since the release of NAO's last album, Saturn. The critically acclaimed album remained one of the best R&B albums of that year but a follow-up hasn't arrived yet. The singer was living life, recently giving birth to her first child in 2020. Even still, she shared a few songs to hold fans over until she was ready to pop out again.

This week, NAO came through with her latest drop, and the second single of the year, "Messy Love." The London singer offers a song reflecting on the hardships of relationships while emphasizing the need for self-love. 

The latest release from NAO will definitely be on repeat this summer and we're excited to hear what she has in store for the rest of the year.

Quotable Lyrics
So I'm saying goodbye
I'm sayin' goodbye
I won't even change my mind
Not even this time

NAO
NAO
