Nao Flaunts Her Beautiful Voice On Brand New Track "Wait"

Alexander Cole
August 15, 2021 12:01
Image via NAO

Nao continues to tease the release of her new album "And Then Life Was Beautiful."


Nao is one of the most interesting artists in the r&b space and just a few years ago, she burst onto the scene with her impressive voice that immediately had fans mesmerized. For years, Nao has been showcasing her talents through her various projects, and now, she is back with a new album called And Then Life Was Beautiful. This effort is slated for September and in the meantime, she has been offering up some singles to help promote the project.

Nao's latest single is a gorgeous ballad called "Wait" which features the singer pouring her heart out over some luscious production. There is a real ethereal vibe to the song and if you're familiar with Nao's style, then this track will be an immediate addition to your r&b playlists. 

Be sure to give this new single a spin, down below.

Quotable lyrics:

Oh, wait, we ain’t perfect, we ain’t perfect, wait
The only way to learn is through mistakes
Trying to run away is only human
But if we stay then we might make it home

