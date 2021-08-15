Nao Flaunts Her Beautiful Voice On Brand New Track "Wait"

Nao is one of the most interesting artists in the r&b space and just a few years ago, she burst onto the scene with her impressive voice that immediately had fans mesmerized. For years, Nao has been showcasing her talents through her various projects, and now, she is back with a new album called And Then Life Was Beautiful. This effort is slated for September and in the meantime, she has been offering up some singles to help promote the project.

Nao's latest single is a gorgeous ballad called "Wait" which features the singer pouring her heart out over some luscious production. There is a real ethereal vibe to the song and if you're familiar with Nao's style, then this track will be an immediate addition to your r&b playlists.

Be sure to give this new single a spin, down below.

Quotable lyrics:

Oh, wait, we ain’t perfect, we ain’t perfect, wait

The only way to learn is through mistakes

Trying to run away is only human

But if we stay then we might make it home