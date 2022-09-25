New Orleans rapper Mystikal is facing a sexual assault case that has taken a twisted turn. New reports indicate that the rapper forced an alleged victim to pray with him before sexually assaulting her. According to an AllHipHop report, Mystikal was high on drugs and sought to eliminate the woman's "bad spirits" before the heinous act.

The survivor, who remains unidentified, said the assault occurred at the rapper's home in Prairieville on July 30th, after Mystikal accused her of stealing $100 from him. She claimed the 52-year-old got mad to the point of attacking her, pulling the braids out of her hair, and taking her keys and cell phone away to avoid escape. Additionally, he poured rubbing alcohol on her as he recited a few "Hail Marys." When she was able to leave, she was treated at Baton Rouge General Hospital for injuries.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Mystikal was arrested in Louisiana, his home state, on July 31st and faces a first-degree rape charge, domestic abuse battery, strangulation, and robbery. He was also found to illegally possess Xanax, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The "No Limit" rapper has pled not guilty to these charges, although he has a history of assault allegations levied against him. In 2003, Mystikal pled guilty to charges of sexual battery and spent six years behind bars. He spent another two years in jail after a woman accused him of assault in 2017, but that case was dismissed.

Mystikal alleges that the latest survivor to come forward asked him for $1,000, and then threatened to accuse him of assault if he refused. His attorney has labeled the allegations as "bogus" while his client is held without bond in Ascension Parish Jail. He faces life in prison if convicted.

He was booked to appear on the No Limit Reunion Tour alongside Master P, Trick Daddy, Silkk the Shocker, and more.

