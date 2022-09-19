There has been an update in the case involving Louisiana rapper Mystikal. He's no stranger to having run-ins with the law, but Mystikal is once again facing several serious charges. We previously reported on Mystikal, real name Michael Tyler, being arrested back in July in connection with a domestic incident. According to Rolling Stone, Mystikal was indicted on nine criminal charges that included first-degree rape—a charge that he faced back in 2017 in a separate incident, as well.

In the prior case, Mystikal spent 18 months in jail before those charges were dismissed by a grand jury. In 2004, the rapper was reportedly accused of sexual assault and spent six years in jail from that ordeal. Upon his release in 2010, he was mandated to register as a sex offender.



Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

For this most recent case, a woman alleged that Mystikal not only raped her, but she stated that he held her against her will. In addition to the charges related to the alleged assault and false imprisonment, Mystikal also has been tacked with criminal damage to property, simple robbery, and others related to drug infractions.

“My client doesn’t even do drugs, so he has absolutely no idea what they were talking about," said Joel Pearce, Mystikal's attorney, who also reportedly represented the rapper in the 2017 case. Mystikal has denied the allegations against him and has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He is currently behind bars while being held without bond.

Rolling Stone also reported that the first-degree rape charge is an automatic life sentence is a conviction should occur.

