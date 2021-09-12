Akademiks' feud against his foes in the industry continued this week on his Twitch stream. This time, he reignited his feud with Mysonne who has previously described the media personality as a "cancer" to hip-hop culture. In Akademiks' latest stream, he claimed Mysonne was a "bum ass" rapper" before essentially saying that he could put money on the rapper's head if he wanted to. "Mysonne, until you stop me, I will never stop violating you," Ak said during the stream.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Mysonne has since fired back at Akademiks during a live stream of his own. While on IG live, Mysonne said that he would smack Akademiks for his recent comments. "You can't talk crazy. You can't call me bums and call me clowns and say that you could put money on my head and tell me to suck your dick and pull up. You can't say that to me," Mysonne said. "And the minute you decide you can you have to deal with the consequences of saying that to me."

While Mysonne describes himself as a "solution-based" individual, he provided a way that he and Akademiks could resolve their difference. "When they tell you sucker shit, you combat it with real shit, right? And that's what frustrates me because they can't beat real shit. Only thing they could say is 'I got money.' No, but you don't have no character. You don't have no integrity... Like this right here's a shallow individual. This is a n***a that has no integrity," he added.

Mysonne, however, wasn't done with simply an IG Live rant. He did what most rappers do and fire back on wax. Mysonne shared a video on his Instagram page yesterday where he aimed a few bars towards Ak over The Clipse's "Grindin."

Check out the freestyle below.