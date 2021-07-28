The anticipated conversation between Wack 100 and Tekashi 6ix9ine facilitated by Akademiks has finally happened, but not everyone is receiving the news well. 6ix9ine has become Hip Hop's pariah following his testimony against former Nine Trey associates, but that hasn't stopped the New York rapper from returning to the industry, working with artists like Nicki Minaj and Akon, and making his way back onto the charts.

Wack 100's artist Blueface has recently engaged in a war of words with 6ix9ine on social media, and after the pair went tit-for-tat, the California star called out his foe. Blueface wants to see 6ix9ine in the ring, but it doesn't seem likely that a fight will go down anytime soon.

We previously reported on Wack 100 sending out a call to see 6ix9ine face-to-face, and after it occurred—reportedly for a three-hour conversation—the Hip Hop manager took to his Instagram to address critics who called him out for not attacking or assaulting 6ix9ine.

"The difference between me & you is simple," the text image read. "I do wtf I wanna do." He added in the caption, "@akademiks put that 3hr interview up I did with @6ix9ine he showed up with no security & all his Jewlery after clubbing all night [shrug emoji] don’t expect me to do something to em and you negros didn’t ! I see EM as a civilian he told the truth. Blame the streets and that block for allowing a civilian to wear the hat of a gangsta ! Sad day when the so called hustler is being hustled by the good kid from the Corner deli !"

Mysonne decided to call out the situation over on his Instagram page. "'Wack' 100 is the BIG BAD Blood that just Did a 3 hr Interview with The RaT That told on the Bloods.. [shrug emoji] You can't make this sh*t up." In the caption, he told "kids stay out the streets" and to avoid gang life. "There's no honor and integrity. These people will have you take a life or lose your life for people like this."

The back and forth was just getting started, because Wack 100 returned to drop a few insults about Mysonne's career while also saying if he watches the interview, Mysonne is a "fan." Mysonne responded by resharing an old post that shows Wack 100 calling out 6ix9ine for disrespecting Snoop Dogg. Read through it all below and there is much more from these two.