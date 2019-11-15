Everything was going smoothly last night in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Overall, it was a pretty boring game that had the Browns winning, 21-7. What really brought this game to an uncontrollable level was near the end when Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns got into a huge fight with Mason Rudolph of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Essentially, Garrett tackled Rudolph which led to a bit of a grappling session. That's when Garrett ripped Rudolph's helmet off and smacked him over the head with it.

Garrett's actions immediately sparked outrage amongst those connected to the league and according to ESPN's Matt Fontana, there were police in the Browns locker room after the game. The presumption is that they were there to interview Garrett about his actions but it's impossible to tell for sure. After all, it's an incident that happened on the football field and when you consider this is a contact sport, it's hard to justify pressing charges, even if it was an awful act.

Now, the NFL is investigating the incident and many are claiming Garrett will be out for the rest of the season. It will be interesting to see what happens moving forward but it doesn't look good for anyone involved.