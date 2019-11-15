Mason Rudolph
- SportsMason Rudolph & Myles Garrett Make Amends After Last Year's Brutal FightMason Rudolph and Myles Garrett made amends after Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and Browns.By Cole Blake
- SportsMike Tomlin Goes Off On Myles Garrett Over Mason Rudolph AllegationsMike Tomlin is adamant that his quarterback did nothing wrong.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMason Rudolph May Take Legal Action Against Myles GarrettMason Rudolph has threatened to take legal action against Myles Garrett, after he claimed Rudolph made a racial slur against him that sparked the famous helmet-swinging incident.By Lynn S.
- SportsMyles Garrett Reveals What Mason Rudolph Allegedly Said Before FightMyles Garrett is adamant that Mason Rudolph used a racial slur.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Fan Immortalizes Myles Garrett With Helmet-Swinging TattooCleveland gonna Cleveland.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsBrowns Fans Smash Mason Rudolph Piñata With Steelers HelmetCleveland fans are wild.By Cole Blake
- SportsReport: Mason Rudolph Will Be Fined $50,000 By The NFLRudolph will be fined by the NFL.By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Announces Myles Garrett, Maurkice Pouncey Suspensions Following AppealGarrett's suspension upheld, while Pouncey's gets reduced to two games.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMyles Garrett Claims Mason Rudolph Used Racial Slur Prior To FightThis just got interesting. By Alexander Cole
- SportsMason Rudolph Reacts To Infamous Myles Garrett Brawl: WatchRudolph got smashed in the head with his own helmet.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOJ Simpson Attempts To Make Sense Of Myles Garrett Fight: WatchOJ is seeing some hypocrisy here.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAntonio Brown Defends Mason Rudolph With Hilarious IG ThrowbackBrown had to whip out the classic photo.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMyles Garrett's Actions Lead To Police Presence In Browns Locker RoomGarrett could be in some serious trouble.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMyles Garrett Violently Attacks Mason Rudolph With A Helmet, NFL ReactsYou can't do that.By Alexander Cole