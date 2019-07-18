Murs & 9th Wonder Connect With Rapsody & Reuben Vincent On "High Noon"

Murs & 9th Wonder have been working together for a hot minute. It's been fifteen years since the two released their first joint project, Murs 3:16: The 9th Edition. The two are gearing up for the release of their forthcoming project, The Iliad Is Dead And The Odysseys Is Over. The two released their new single, "High Noon" earlier today featuring Rapsody and Reuben Vincent. The single was produced by 9th Wonder's daughter, JDEAFBEATS, who is only 15-years-old. It's a huge moment for 9th but Murs recalled babysitting JDEAFBEATS when she was just an infant.

"I’ve known her (9th’s daughter) my whole life and she wasn’t even born when we released our first project” Murs told Complex. “I even did some babysitting over the years while we worked on a few of our earlier projects. This track brings everything full circle.”

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, I'm doin' more sets than Alannis did

Momma said that you don't use nothin' else, use your common sense

It lasts longer if you talkin' on some honest shit

That's the kind of flow that gon' make you more than iconic, bitch