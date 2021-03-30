Mulatto's career propelled to her heights with the release of her debut album Queen of Da Souf. Complete with appearances from Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, and Trina, the Atlanta rapper successfully solidified her spot in the rap arena as a serious contender. Further proving this, the 22-year-old rapper took to Instagram to specify just how successful the era was.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"I told y'all I was the BIGGESTTTT," wrote the former The Rap Game contestant in the caption of the celebratory Instagram page. The message was complete with a gold trophy and silver and gold record emojis, matching the photo that tells the fuller story. In the photoset shared by the Atlanta native, she can be seen smiling wide amongst her family and friends while posing with the accolades in her hands.

Depicted in the photos is her Platinum plaque for Saweetie and Trina assisted "Bitch for da Souf" track as well as a Gold plaque for "Muwop."

The rapper has previously spoken out about her upcoming name change and her refusal to release any more solo material until it happens.

"I need to be able to speak on it and people hear me out," she said in regards to the change, denying that she'll be going by her government name Alyssa Michelle Stephens. "I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision. Freaking investors, labels, everything has been riding on this name, so it is a big decision."