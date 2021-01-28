22-year-old Atlanta rapper Mulatto has quickly risen to become one of the hottest artists in the game, releasing her fire debut album Queen Of Da Souf, becoming the first solo woman in rap to get a gold plaque from her city, and receiving love from some of the rap game's legends, including one of her inspirations Nicki Minaj. The superstar's career has been placed under a microscope and, because of her controversial name, Latto has been teasing a name change for months.

During our exclusive interview with the rapper last month, she bounced around the idea, but, at that point, she hadn't settled on the right name to go by. "I don't know my final decision yet, but I'm definitely at the drawing board right now for sure," she said. Now, that's changed and she's ready to introduce the world to the new her. Mulatto recently did a new interview with Hot Freestyle where she admitted that she's got her name picked out, telling the world that she won't be releasing new music until it's revealed.

"You know you might know your intentions, but these are strangers who don't know you, never even met you in person," she said. "So you gotta hear each other out, and if you know those aren't your intentions and that's how it's being perceived, it's like why not make a change or alter it? For me, it was the name. So now I'm like, 'OK, my intentions was to never glorify being mulatto.' So if that's how it's being perceived and people think I'm saying, 'Oh, I'm better because I'm mulatto' or 'My personality trait is mulatto' ... then I need to change the matter at hand."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

She went on to explain that her name change will be revealed as part of a "big production", which shouldn't be surprising considering her creative album rollout last year. "I need to be able to speak on it and people hear me out," she said, denying that she'll be going by her real name Alyssa Michelle Stephens. "I want them to also understand that the name change at this level in your career is a big decision. Freaking investors, labels, everything has been riding on this name, so it is a big decision."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Mulatto's name change will be coming this year and she will not release a new project before it's public.

Listen above at the 13-minute mark.