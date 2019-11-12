Technically, Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones aren't instigating any drama by showcasing their relationship on Instagram. It just so happens that they're life was broadcast on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and Apryl's ex Omarion is Lil Fizz's B2K group member and the couple tried to hide their love, leading many (such as Lil Fizz's ex Moniece Slaughter) to look crazy.



The latest on the ordeal happened when Apryl posted an image of her and Fizz on Instagram with the following caption: "My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck." Her innocent enough post had none other than Meek Mill come through to call the couple "outta pocket" for their link-up.

Kevin Hart's ex was seemingly the only known act to come through a positive comment writing: "Glad you are happy. No one but you two know what truly happened behind closed doors."



Lil Fizz's ex, Moniece, surprisingly didn't have anything to say in Apryl's comment section but she did post a quote to her Instagram page making it clear that she's now channeling Omarion's quiet ways. "If today all you did was hold yourself together, I am proud of you," the image read with the following caption: "Channeling my inner Omari 💆🏾‍♀️"

We think it's safe to say Moniece has stepped out of the ring and Omarion's still keeping his cool.