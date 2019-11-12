Over the last few weeks, Apryl Jones and Fizz have received some backlash over their relationship together. Fizz and Omarion are, of course, bandmates while the latter shared a child with Jones. You can see why the Internet had a few things to say. Add to the fact that she appeared to shade Omarion over the size of his junk and things have since gotten messier and messier.



Now, when things get messy, they find their way to TheShadeRoom where the comment section is filled with everyone from regular day people to celebrities chiming in on the latest gossip. Meek Mill has been spotted their a few times but recently, he had some thoughts on Apryl Jones' latest Instagram post she shared of herself and Fizz. "My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck," she wrote in the caption. Meek slid into TheShadeRoom post and chimed in. "Y'all outta pocket for this move. No disrespect," he wrote.

It didn't take long for things to heat up. First, Fizz clapped back writing, "Only thing outta pocket is what I paid for the dinner." He was quickly flamed in the comment section but then Apryl Jones came through/ "No disrespect. But you tried to talk to me. And that's not out of pocket....?"

Peep the posts below.