She's been reconnecting, publicly, with her ex-boyfriend C-Murder, but Monica doesn't want any part of messy situations. C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, has been incarcerated as he serves a life sentence for a murder conviction. It's rumored that he told her to move on with her life because he would be locked up, but recently, Monica has shared that she's been working behind the scenes to help get C-Murder released from prison. This is a task that the rapper's brother, Master P, has championed for years, but the mogul took to Instagram to share a video where he airs out a few grievances with C-Murder.
In the clip, Master P suggests that his incarcerated relative is "ungrateful" because he doesn't seem to acknowledge the hard work his family members have done for him. Master P looked at C-Murder's social media pages and didn't like what was being said. "Some of the stuff don't even look like he wrote it but if he did or it's his people... bloggers, fake media people, they're gonna take that stuff and run it," he said. The rap mogul also spoke of their grandmother who he called his angel. "I know Kim Kardashian put out one tweet and she's his angel, which is crazy to me."
Master P also called Monica C-Murder's "ride or die" and said they only began speaking seven-months ago. "You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you. Monica just got divorced last year, so I'm thinking like, that's your ride or die?" P said. "That's cool. If that's the way you feel." He added that he's no longer going to visit C-Murder in prison. "The ATM, I'm pulling the plug off. People that's ungrateful, that don't appreciate me, even my own family members."
Monica didn't appreciate hearing her name mentioned in Master P's declaration, suggesting that she's only been around for less than a year. "@masterp I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same!" Monica wrote. "You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me ! I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you're brothers ! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn't see the need to post it!"
"Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! I connected him to Kim 7 months ago he's never not be able to hit me , my mother or brother and get what he needs ! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!" Watch Master P's video below.
And when a family member is incarcerated or hurt, the whole family is affected. But if you truly believe in God, you know that every man is accountable for their own actions. We also have family members that make poor decisions that result in painful consequences but put the blame on others to avoid taking responsibility themselves. It’s time for me to be truthful with my own family. None of us are perfect but we are not going to grow if we don’t face the truth with each other. We need to stop being afraid to speak up, tell the truth, confront and correct each other in love. Everything is not about money. I’m tired of family members looking at me like an ATM. The Bible says: “Owe no man nothing but to love him.” I have went above and beyond for all of my family members whether they deserve it or not and most of them are ungrateful. My brother is innocent. We have been fighting this case since 2002 and I know that he is frustrated. But he can’t continue to blame his family for his predicament when he has constantly put his trust in his friends. All his co-defendants aka friends, the ones that were in the club with him on the day of the incident, testified against Corey and stated that he was the one that committed the crime so that they could save themselves and get out of jail. He never said anything negative about those friends, wrote any songs about them, talked about them in interviews or wrote any books about them. But he did speak negatively against our family, even against his own mother and father. And WE STILL LOVE HIM and will CONTINUE to fight for him. Whoever wrote the Instagram post that the bloggers and the media are talking about, doesn’t even sound like my brother or something that he would say. And the only reason I am addressing this is because I will not allow him or his friends to make a mockery out of our family that has been dedicated, committed and continue to be here for him even when the fakers and publicity goes away. I’m tired of family members thinking I’m supposed to fix all of their problems. I’m not God. I love my brother and I’m praying for the best for him. God knows the Truth @cmurder @silkktheshocker @monicadenise @kimkardashian