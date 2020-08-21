She's been reconnecting, publicly, with her ex-boyfriend C-Murder, but Monica doesn't want any part of messy situations. C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, has been incarcerated as he serves a life sentence for a murder conviction. It's rumored that he told her to move on with her life because he would be locked up, but recently, Monica has shared that she's been working behind the scenes to help get C-Murder released from prison. This is a task that the rapper's brother, Master P, has championed for years, but the mogul took to Instagram to share a video where he airs out a few grievances with C-Murder.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

In the clip, Master P suggests that his incarcerated relative is "ungrateful" because he doesn't seem to acknowledge the hard work his family members have done for him. Master P looked at C-Murder's social media pages and didn't like what was being said. "Some of the stuff don't even look like he wrote it but if he did or it's his people... bloggers, fake media people, they're gonna take that stuff and run it," he said. The rap mogul also spoke of their grandmother who he called his angel. "I know Kim Kardashian put out one tweet and she's his angel, which is crazy to me."

Master P also called Monica C-Murder's "ride or die" and said they only began speaking seven-months ago. "You gotta have a heart for people that really helped you. Monica just got divorced last year, so I'm thinking like, that's your ride or die?" P said. "That's cool. If that's the way you feel." He added that he's no longer going to visit C-Murder in prison. "The ATM, I'm pulling the plug off. People that's ungrateful, that don't appreciate me, even my own family members."

Monica didn't appreciate hearing her name mentioned in Master P's declaration, suggesting that she's only been around for less than a year. "@masterp I have been respectful towards you and you have refused to do the same!" Monica wrote. "You can NOT speak on me because you do not know me ! I have only conversed with Silkk! This matter is between you MEN, you're brothers ! Leave me out of this because my efforts have BEEN the same! I just didn't see the need to post it!"

"Check the visiting lists from The Parish to Angola to Hunts or better yet ask his children! You responded before you READ! I connected him to Kim 7 months ago he's never not be able to hit me , my mother or brother and get what he needs ! FOCUS ON HIS FREEDOM!" Watch Master P's video below.