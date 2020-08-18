Master P is overjoyed that Kim Kardashian West, Monica, and several other high-stature celebrities are joining forces to help get his brother C-Murder out of prison.

C-Murder, real name Corey Miller, was convicted for the 2002 beating and fatal shooting of a fan, Steve Thomas. Sentenced to life in prison, many believe that Miller should be, and should already have been, free. This month, Kim Kardashian and Monica announced they were spearheading a new mission to get the 49-year-old out of prison so he can rejoin his family.

Miller issued his own statement recently and now, his brother Master P is speaking out about their involvement in his case.



Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

During a video message, Master P said that he is thankful that Kim and Monica are both working to free his brother but he is wary because of how the Louisiana justice system has treated him so far.

"My whole thing is getting my brother home. Whatever anybody do that's gonna spark that plug, I appreciate it," said P. "But, like I said, Louisiana is not the same like all the rest of these places."

He goes on to address Kim and Monica, telling them that it will be a hard-fought battle to bring C-Murder home, revealing that he has already spent millions trying to do the same.

"I hope it's all for the right reasons with all these people," he continued. "Louisiana is serious. We done spent millions of dollars throughout all these years and, you know, this place has a lot of corruption. Hopefully, Kim K and her celebrity status-- but, this is not going to be easy."

Kim has a great track record, freeing several incarcerated people from their sentences and reuniting them with their families. We're crossing our fingers that she can do the same with C-Murder.

[via]