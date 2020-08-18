The campaign to free C-Murder has picked up steam. The No Limit rapper and brother to Master P has been incarcerated for years after being convicted of murdering a 16-year-old in a nightclub. Corey "C-Murder" Miller was sentenced to life in prison in 2009, and while Master P and his family have continued to fight diligently on behalf of Corey, Kim Kardashian recently came forward to say that she and her team would also join their battle. Singer Monica, the ex-girlfriend to C-Murder, shared on Instagram recently that she would help however possible, and just a few hours ago, C-Murder took to his Instagram to share a message about his case.

"7 months ago I called @monicadenise & she conferenced in @kimkardashian ! I did not know Moses had been working to reach Kim," C-Murder penned in a caption to an IG post. "After our call for the first time in 19 years, I slept!! You can rest behind these walls but never do you actually sleep!"

"My case had been stagnant for years! So I published multiple books to help feed my kids & pay lawyers bare minimum!" he added. "I am a man so it was no one’s responsibility to save me & no one attempted to! But when you trust God he will send his angels! This message is To any man or woman fighting the injustices of the system , DONT EVER GIVE UP!!! And do as I am. Focus on the Blessings, Not the Betrayals! #TruStory #FREECoreyMiller."