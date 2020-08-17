Kim Kardashian says she is putting forth her resources to help free imprisoned rapper C-Murder (born Corey Miller). Miller is serving a life sentence for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas in 2009.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

"Today I’m teaming up with @MonicaDenise, @JessicaJackson and @EdyHaney to #FreeCoreyMiller," Kardashian wrote on Twitter. "My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas. I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy."

Kardashian is working on the project with Monica, who dated Miller before his imprisonment.

"Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict. True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids."

Mary Jacob, one of the jurors on Miller's trial, says her decision of guilty was made under the influence of "brutal" pressure from the rest of the jury.

"The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison. If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted," Kardashian added.

Miller has maintained his innocence since his sentencing.

