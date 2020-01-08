Moving on from Megan Thee Stallion, MoneyBagg Yo is back on his grind, reportedly hooking up with Ari Fletcher. In his spare time, he's been planning out his next moves, working on music and promising to get back on his hustling tip, starting off the year strong with new vibes. Several days ago, the Memphis spitter cleared out his entire social media profile on Instagram, which usually means that a major announcement is on the way. He allowed his boo to do the talking for him though, with Fletcher revealing that Bagg's next body of work would be out in a couple of days.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sharing the cover artwork for MoneyBagg Yo's new mixtape, Ari Fletcher revealed that she was the first person to hear it in its entirety. She appears to be moving quickly with the rapper, detailing the long hours her new boyfriend put into the creation and release of these tracks. "All 99282729 hours in the studio was worth it, this shit so hard," wrote Fletcher. "Proud of you! 1st to hear it."

"U Played," which was released last week with Lil Baby, is expected to make the cut for the upcoming body of work. MoneyBagg Yo's next project will be out on January 10, 2020. Are you looking forward to hearing it?