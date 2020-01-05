This DJ was not letting anyone miss just who Moneybagg Yo brought as a special guest to the club. Rumoured couple Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher were spotted together at a nightclub this weekend, heating up speculation that the two of them are in the beginning stages of a romantic relationship. After they were spotted on a separate occasion at a nightclub together near the end of 2019, rumours began swirling that they were together. Since then, they've have been dropping hints that something more than a friendship is developing. Now, their possible fling has been called out by the DJ at a club they partied at together recently. In a video posted by The Shade Room, Ari can be seen dancing in Moneybagg's section along with the rest of his posse, and the man on the ones and twos took it upon himself to announce it to the whole club.

In the video, as Moneybagg is posted up in the front of the section, Ari sways in the back. The DJ can be heard yelling, "What up, Ari!" to which Ari reacts by acknowledging the shoutout with a wave, maintaining a bit of disinterest as she looks at her phone. The DJ does not let up, though, shouting "Ari, you're getting too much money, Ari!" in a way that seems like he might be mocking her presence there. Ari is no stranger to affiliating herself with rappers, though. She has previously dated Gervonta Davis and has a child with G Herbo, whom she accused of beating her last year.