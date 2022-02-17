Moneybagg Yo took to Instagram showing off some intimate photos he took with Ari Fletcher for Valentine's Day this year.

The polaroid-styled photos revealed the two surrounded by balloons, rose petals, and champagne within their hotel room. Ari was dressed in a lavender-colored lingerie gown, showing off the biggest smile for her boo. The two decided to give us an in-depth look at their relationship with an interview and photoshoot for Paper Magazine, reminiscing on how they met, their favorite memories, how they spend time together, and more.

The Memphis-born rapper posted the slideshow of photos, captioning it "Mi Amor [rose]" shouting out Paper Magazine.

In a Q&A between the two lovers, Moneybagg Yo revealed, "I saw her in the mall or somewhere shopping and there was just too much going on at the time so I felt like I couldn’t shoot my shot in that particular place, and then I got to reaching out to mutual friends, and people that we know and I was like “Hey, there’s a big party going on in Atlanta, make sure she’ll be there” and stuff like that and I went there and they set it up for me and I went in that section, and the rest is history."

"And been stalking me ever since," Ari joked in response.

Paras Griffin/Getty Image

While the two didn't go all out for Valentine's Day, they have made headlines with their gift-giving skills as last year Fletcher bought her man a brand new 2020 Maybach just weeks after he bought her a new Lamborghini. For Moneybagg's 30th birthday, Fletcher gifted him 28 acres of land in Memphis.

The couple has been together for nearly three years as they began dating sometime back in 2019. Ari recently opened up about wanting to spice things up in their relationship, even admitting she has been "strongly considering" adding a third person to their relationship as she is interested in a polyamorous relationship.

Check out Moneybagg's post below.



