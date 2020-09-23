Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher seem to have a lot of ups and downs as a couple but there's one thing you can't say about them. They definitely aren't stingy with each other.

Over the course of the relationship, Bagg has spoiled his girlfriend with all kinds of lavish gifts, from new cars to designer bags and clothing. Just the other week, he bought her a new Lamborghini, just because it was Tuesday.

Considering Bagg has been so generous, Ari decided to reach into her bank account, which isn't exactly little, and bought him a birthday present that he would remember, unveiling it in Las Vegas.

The influencer dropped major bands on a 2020 Maybach for her man, which he got super excited about. In fact, we're not sure if we've ever seen the rapper this happy.

The happiness was short-lived though because, despite the couple having a great night out with friends, a shooting took place nearby, shutting down their celebration prematurely.

Videos from the party show Moneybagg Yo getting away from the madness safely, confirming that he and members of his team were not harmed. One woman was apparently struck, but she does not appear to be in serious condition.

It was definitely an eventful evening for these two. Thankfully, they're both safe.

This week, Ari made headlines for some of her tweets about Bagg. She has been rumored to be pregnant and she addressed that speculation, saying that she would check following her trip to Vegas. On the same day, she revealed that she has no current plans to get married to Moneybagg Yo.