It's time to celebrate another year around the sun as Moneybagg Yo has ushered in his 30th birthday. The Memphis rapper has been on a meteoric rise over the last few years and has been sitting comfortably at the top of the charts with each new release. The rapper has relatively stayed out of trouble and conflict, and he has made it clear that he is only interested in creating music that fans will love while establishing a legacy that will continue for generations.

Unsurprisingly, Moneybagg has kicked off his big day in style as he not only flexed his collection of luxury vehicles but he flashed stacks of cash on social media.

"I Had Nun But F’s On My Report Card, Anything Possible!! Happy Bagg Day To Myself !!" wrote the rapper. "#BaggTember #VirGOAT [Virgo sign emoji]." Moneybagg's girlfriend Ari Fletcher made sure to get him a gift unlike any other, so she purchased 28.8 acres of land for her beau.

"She don't play that sh*t," said Moenybagg in a video as he showed off the property. "All this sh*t mine back here. That's crazy." Ari added that everything is paid for, "ain't no payments, no nothing... All your sh*t." Check out their posts below.