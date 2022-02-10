Last month, Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo made it known that they're "strongly considering" a polyamorous relationship, but this month, the controversial couple has fans speculating that they might be expecting a baby together.

In a since-deleted Tweet, the 30-year-old shared a string of emojis that paint a pretty clear picture, although they don't actually confirm everything. First up we have a baby and some milk, followed by confetti, hands raised to the sky in praise, and a champagne bottle popping.

While the post has since been taken down, The Shade Room nabbed a screenshot and shared it to Instagram, which has people flocking to the comments to speculate. "Maybe him and Lil Baby got a song coming out called 'Celebrate'," one user suggested.

Others chimed in with, "Knowing him this is some type of marketing," and "Putting my congratulations on LAYAWAY till confirmed."

The rapper recently linked up with YG and J. Cole for the former's "Scared Money" single, which earned him a flashy new 4Hunnid chain as a gift from the California-based recording artist, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him drop off more music in the near future.

While some love to hate on Bagg and Fletcher's unconventional relationship, the mother of one has previously opened up about how much the "Wockesha" rapper has helped her question her toxic tendencies and grow as a person.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

"We don't have like, a toxic thing where we like... We like to talk about everything. Like, I'm mad, this is why I'm mad, and this is what needs to happen moving forward so this don't make me mad no more," she explained – read what else the 26-year-old had to say about her relationship with Moneybagg Yo here.