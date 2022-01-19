Beauty influencer Ari Fletcher has been dating rapper MoneyBagg Yo for quite some time but it seems as though she feels ready to spice up their relationship, admitting that she's "strongly considering" adding a third person to their love. During an appearance on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Ari spoke about her relationship with Bagg, telling the co-hosts that she wants to explore her attraction to women while still remaining faithful to her boyfriend.

Seemingly interested in a polyamorous relationship with MoneyBagg Yo, Ari self-identified as bisexual and said that she wants to invite another woman into her relationship with Bagg.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I'm really into girls," said Ari on the show. "On my own, like, I don't have threesomes because that's what [Bagg] wants to do. Like, that's what I wanna do. I really like women, I'm into women. I've been in a real relationship with a girl for three years and had sex with numerous women."

When Angela Yee mentioned that one of her co-hosts had considered entering a side relationship with a woman while married to her husband, Ari said that that's something she has also been "strongly considering."

"I wanna be the girlfriend and she's my girlfriend and just fun for him," clarified Ari, explaining that she doesn't want her man to catch feelings. "I don't want him to like her for real unless it's sexual."

Would you be interested in a similar sort of structure in your relationship? Watch Ari's full appearance on Lip Service below.



