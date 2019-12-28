Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher might just be the latest couple on the scene to link up. The two have been rumoured to be dating ever since they were spotted in the same section at a nightclub together. Now, speculation rose after Ari shared a very identifiable photo of her possible new boo.

In Ari's Instagram story, a tattooed hand can be seen rocking a massive shiny ring on its pinky and a matching watch on its wrist. The Shade Room did some digging and found that this famous fist indeed belongs to Moneybagg, after finding a photo that he shared on his own account that proves he was the one in Ari's story. While this doesn't confirm their relationship status, it's certainly a clue that something could be developing between these two. Both Ari and Moneybagg have previously been in involved in some pretty public relationships. Moneybagg was of course Megan Thee Stallion's very own Hot Boy, until the two called it quits recently. Ari ended things with baby daddy G Herbo in 2018, though she accused him of physical battery in April after an altercation. Ari then dated boxer Gervonta Davis, before breaking up and requesting that all photos of them together be removed from the Internet, calling him "a mistake."