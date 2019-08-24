The on-again-off-again relationship between boxing champ Gervonta Davis and girlfriend Ariana Fletcher is unraveling on social media. Ariana, who shares a son with ex-boyfriend G Herbo, hasn't been shy displaying her relationship with Gervonta to the world. Both parties have shared videos and photos of their intimate moments, however, when things go south, the arguments are a social media soap opera.

On Friday, it was clear that things weren't going well between the two when Ariana asked for photos of herself with the boxing star be taken offline. "Can any pages that have any pictures of me and gervonta remove everything please," she wrote on Instagram. "Anything that has my name attached to his please remove me from it. He was a mistake."



Abbie Parr/Getty Images

She wasn't finished airing out her dirty laundry as she suggested Gervonta asked for the gifts he once gave her. "Everything the n*gga took back I text my stylist to pull again to go buy myself. I ain't f*cked up about it, never been. Word to my son." People online told her to keep her business to herself, but she wasn't trying to listen. "Don't tell me what to say on my sh*t when a n*gga get on this b*tch every other week playing with me on this sh*t and I don't say sh*t," she wrote. "I let him have this sh*t but now MFs out they body."

Ariana then made a suggestion of her own, stating that she would earn the title of being petty if she asked Gervonta to pay her back bond money and lawyer fees that may be in connection with the boxer's recent arrest. She also hinted that she and Gervonta got into an argument at four o' clock in the morning and things got intense. The mother of Gervonta's child, Dretta, jumped into subliminally tweet a little shade to Ari, and that turned into a social media tit-for-tat that resulted in Dretta's Twitter account being suspended. Young love.