Money Man Offers "Epidemic" Deluxe Edition With "RONA KILLA" Cover Art

Back in March, Money Man was rather ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic with the release of his project Epidemic, where he even sported a mask on the cover. This was at the very beginning of March, at a time when we were just starting to realize how serious the disease is-- we weren't yet in full-on mask (or anti-mask) mode.

Now, Money Man returns with the same project, in deluxe format. The timing couldn't be better for the rising artist, who has been going up in buzz seemingly every week, with his single with Lil Baby helping lead the discovery.

The Lil Baby collab, titled "24" makes an appearance on the deluxe edition, while additional appearances from YFN Lucci, Jackboy and TEC also grace the tracklist.

Money Man has been trending on twitter this morning too, as day-one fans counter those who are late to the Money Man party. It appears part of the trend also has to do with his rather unique artwork for the deluxe edition. ICYMI, the artwork (above) features a bottle of hand sanitizer turned over on its side, the contents of the bottle spilling into the street, as a man takes the dispenser from the bottle and cocks it as though it's a gun. The bottle reads "RONA KILLA."

Where do you stand as a fan of the artist?

Let us know what you think, and check out the stacked deluxe edition below. This is actually Money Man's third release since March really, since he also dropped State of Emergency at the end of March too.