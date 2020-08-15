Money Man & Lil Baby Pay Homage To Kobe Bryant On "24"

It's a glorious occasion when two certified hustlers team up on wax. Money Man and Lil Baby have steadily kept their foot on the pedal over the past few years, though even as Atlanta natives, we've yet to hear them collab on a track. Money Man came through with his latest single, "24" this week featuring Lil Baby. The two connect over muddy bass and twangy guitar loop that are very reminiscent of a few of Baby's collabs with Gunna, namely "Oh Okay" and "Sold Out Dates." The pair pay homage to Kobe Bryant throughout the song with multiple references to the late Lakers star. "R.I.P. Kobe Bryant, R.I.P. 24/ I can make a cool $50K in less than 24 hours," Money Man raps.

Money Man's deep, rich vocals glide on the production with gems from the mind of a hustler before Lil Baby comes through to keep his hot streak going in 2020 with yet another show-stealing verse.

Check out Money Man and Lil Baby's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

Grew up in the trap watching Kobe yam on a n***a

Pull up in the Porsche, yeah, the Pan' on a n***a

Yeah, pull up in the Dodge, yeah, the Ram on a n***a

Anybody try, yeah, I'ma blam on n****s.

