Money Man Is Back With "Epidemic"

Money Man continues to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with as both a businessman and a rapper. He's flooded the market with loose singles, freestyles, and even unmixed demos in between projects. This week, he returned with his latest project, the aptly titled, Epidemic given the current status of health concerns across the globe. His eight-track project runs includes no features with Money Man taking the center stage for the course of the 19 minute project.

Money Man is coming off of a highly productive 2019, releasing his project Long Money with PeeWee LongWay, as well as Paranoia months before. Perhaps 2020 will include an equally prolific run from Money Man.

Make sure you check out Epidemic below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.