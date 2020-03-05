mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Is Back With "Epidemic"

Aron A.
March 04, 2020 20:42
147 Views
10
1
CoverCover

Epidemic
Money Man

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Money Man is back in full effect with his latest project, "Epidemic."


Money Man continues to prove that he's a force to be reckoned with as both a businessman and a rapper. He's flooded the market with loose singles, freestyles, and even unmixed demos in between projects. This week, he returned with his latest project, the aptly titled, Epidemic given the current status of health concerns across the globe. His eight-track project runs includes no features with Money Man taking the center stage for the course of the 19 minute project. 

Money Man is coming off of a highly productive 2019, releasing his project Long Money with PeeWee LongWay, as well as Paranoia months before. Perhaps 2020 will include an equally prolific run from Money Man.

Make sure you check out Epidemic below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Money Man Is Back With "Epidemic"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject