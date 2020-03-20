mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Declares A "State Of Emergency" On New Project

Aron A.
March 20, 2020 16:38
State Of Emergency
Money Man

After releasing "Epidemic" as the COVID-19 pandemic begun, Money Man has officially declared a "State Of Emergency."


Money Man is making sure fans are surviving through the Coronavirus pandemic with a brand new project titled State Of Emergency. The project arrives weeks after he released Epidemic which coincidentally dropped as the COVID-19 scares began. Clearly, the rapper's been taking precaution when it comes to Coronavirus but what's even more clear is that the effects of self-quarantine has also bled into his creative project. With fourteen tracks in total, Money Man handles the entire project without any features. 

Money Man's been having one hell of a run in the last few years. The Cash Money stint didn't last long but his decision to go independent was clearly a more fitting move. He's released several projects over the past two years and in between releases, he tends to flood the streets with freestyles, demos, and anything to feed his fanbase's hunger.

