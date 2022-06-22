Money Man has become one of the most prolific and ear-catching artists to emerge as of late, someone who is constantly espousing the benefits of independence to his fans after paying his way out of his contract with Cash Money. It seems he's ready to feed fans once again, as he took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his new album Big Money.

The Georgia-based rapper's new project which is slated to drop Friday, June 24, is part of his ten-album deal with EMPIRE, which has allowed him to have more ownership of his music and still produce it under his Black Circle Family label, with distribution being handled by EMPIRE. According to the album's page on Apple Music, it will boast features from G Herbo, Nardo Wick, BC Jroc, Benny the Butcher, Peezy, and Juney Knotzz.

Money Man is known for hits like "How It Feel" and "24," which got a remix from Lil Baby, and his 2020 mixtape Epidemic is credited with launching him into the mainstream. With 21 projects under his belt, though, it feels like he's been in the game for much longer.

Since the release of Epidemic, he dropped another project in 2020 titled State of Emergency, 2021's Blockchain, and the EP Whale Games which was just released this April. As far as singles for this new Big Money album, he released the self-titled track as the first single a few weeks ago and followed up with the single "New York" last week. "Big Money" is a grand, dramatic, and decedent-sounding piano-trap cut, whereas "New York" swaps out the braggadocious orchestration and opulence for a smooth, guitar-driven relationship jam.

These new tracks (and whatever bangers show up on Big Money) are sure to add to Money Man's essential catalog. This is the rapper's biggest win following a streak of high-profile highlights in his career. He became the first artist to be paid in cryptocurrency by his label, receiving an advance of $1 million in Bitcoin from EMPIRE for his album deal. Given his 2021 project Blockchain and NFT investments, it's clear that the Atlanta rapper is hustling hard in that industry and finding a lot of success. He also surprised Houston fans with sneakers and clothes as gifts for the Christmas season last year.

While we eagerly wait for the next step in Money Man's career to release this Friday, you can check out our November 2020 interview with him here.

Check out the album announcement below.