Money Man Handles His Business On New Banger "Big Money"

Money Man is definitely an artist who lives up to his own name. Over the last couple of years, he has been crafting albums and songs around Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin. He has been very into Web3 as of late and there is no doubt that he is all about getting his money up and being about his business. While Crypto might not be a theme on this latest track, he certainly keeps the currency theme alive as the song is called "Big Money."

As you can hear below, this track comes with some gorgeous piano and violin samples, all while the 808s are heavy and crisp. In terms of lyrics, Money Man has an impeccable flow as he raps about getting money and taking care of business as efficiently as possible. It's another dope addition to his catalog and we're sure fans will agree.

You can stream the brand new track, down below. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I'm big Money, I pull up and pop out your OG

Fucking with them killers, they'll hop and step on you for free

Told her quit all ofâthatâplaying,âbaby, why youâteasing me?

All myâblicks got switches on 'em so they empty easily