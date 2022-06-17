Money Man Shows Love To The Big Apple On "New York"

The stage is set for Money Man's forthcoming release. The Atlanta rapper's made headlines over the past few months following his groundbreaking record deal with EMPIRE Records.

Just days after a new Money Man billboard was put up in Atlanta, the rapper unveiled his latest single, "New York" and it might just end up having the summer on smash. Money Man pays homage to the Big Apple on his latest record, leaning into his romantic side for an infectious anthem. The latest from Money Man includes production from Eliot Bohr, Nasir, and SGULL.

Money Man released his last project, Blockchain in 2021 following 2020's back-to-back releases of Epidemic and State Of Emergency.

Check out the latest from Money Man below and sound off with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitches buy the drip, she got a copyright

Businessman slash scammer, I live a double life

My neck look like a chunk of ice, fucked her four times in a single night

Hustle 'till I see daylight, get money, we just livin' life

