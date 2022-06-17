mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Money Man Shows Love To The Big Apple On "New York"

Aron A.
June 17, 2022 17:22
154 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

New York
Money Man

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Money Man delivers his latest single, "New York."


The stage is set for Money Man's forthcoming release. The Atlanta rapper's made headlines over the past few months following his groundbreaking record deal with EMPIRE Records. 

Just days after a new Money Man billboard was put up in Atlanta, the rapper unveiled his latest single, "New York" and it might just end up having the summer on smash. Money Man pays homage to the Big Apple on his latest record, leaning into his romantic side for an infectious anthem. The latest from Money Man includes production from Eliot Bohr, Nasir, and SGULL.

Money Man released his last project, Blockchain in 2021 following 2020's back-to-back releases of Epidemic and State Of Emergency.

Check out the latest from Money Man below and sound off with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics
Bitches buy the drip, she got a copyright
Businessman slash scammer, I live a double life
My neck look like a chunk of ice, fucked her four times in a single night
Hustle 'till I see daylight, get money, we just livin' life

Money Man
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Money Man Shows Love To The Big Apple On "New York"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject