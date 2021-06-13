Nicki Minaj once showed love to former Australia's Next Top Model contestant, Duckie Thot. The rapper commented on Thot's post saying, "How are u even real." Minaj's comment went viral and earned even more attention from the public.

Now, in an interview with Stellar Magazine, Duckie Thot reveals her initial reactions to the rapper's adoration. "It felt a bit awkward at the start, but I just try to remind my fans and people out there that obviously I'm a human being," the model said. She explained that it was her first time gaining viral recognition on a social media post.

Since 2016, the Ghanian-born model has booked runway shows with Valentino and Victoria's Secret. Duckie Thot's first runway show was for Kanye West's fashion label Yeezy in 2017. Thot has also booked magazine covers with Paper Magazine, Marie Claire, and Harper's Bazaar.

Presently, Duckie Thot is the face of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and a makeup ambassador for L'Oreal cosmetics. She first gained attention on Australia's Next Top Model in 2013. Although she gained recognition from the show, it was initially difficult to find work in Australia. By moving to New York, she eventually caught her big break and continues to work steadily.

