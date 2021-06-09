South Sudanese and Australian supermodel Duckie Thot is tired of the Kendall Jenner comparisons. After sharing a new picture online, people were quick to point out the similarities in their looks, comparing the two models in the comments. However, after catching onto them, Duckie quickly told fans that she's not fond of the connection.

Responding to someone who called her the "Black Kendall Jenner," Duckie Thot requested for her followers to stop bringing the two up in the same conversations... at least as far as their looks pertain.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"lol y’all need to let this comparison go," she wrote on Twitter.

Fans have connected the two since Duckie Thot initially rose to fame a few years ago. Alongside her sister Nikki Perkins, they were compared to Kendall and Kylie incessantly-- enough so that some bloggers devoted entire posts to the talks. Duckie has a similar career to Kendall Jenner as both have walked in high-profile runway shows across North America, Europe, and around the world. If you've compared Duckie to Kendall in the past though, it's time to stop.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Check out the picture below, which got people making the comparison in the first place. Do you think they look alike?