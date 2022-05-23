In November of 2020, Dallas, Texas rapper, Mo3, was gunned down on an interstate in the city. Around noon, as he drove on I-35 near the Dallas Zoo, a gunman got out of his car and approached the rapper's vehicle. This caused Mo3, born Melvin Noble, to flee on foot. Ultimately, he was chased and shot in the back of the head.

A few weeks later, Kewon Dontrell White was arrested after witnesses from the scene identified him as the shooter. Aside from that, he was also indicted for aggravated assault. It was later alleged that White did not work alone. Another suspect, Devin Maurice Brown, was also arrested in connection with the brutal murder.

Now, almost two years after the rapper's passing, The Dallas Morning News has released more information regarding the alleged gunman, White. According to the outlet, on Thursday (May 19), White "pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon."

It is said that back after being pulled over for a traffic violation in August of 2020, White fled the scene on a dirt bike, and later on foot. Once caught, Lancaster police found a 9 mm pistol in the young man's pocket. He is looking at up to 10 years in prison along with a fine of $250,000.

As of now, there has not been a date set for White to undergo the murder trial of the beloved rapper, but if convicted, he could face life in prison with the possibility of parole.

