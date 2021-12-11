We're not sure if you have those New Year's Eve plans locked down, but Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will be co-hosting a special on NBC. The pair were together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in an effort to promote the anticipated show. We haven't heard much from Cyrus as far as the gossip rags have been concerned, but Davidson's name has been glued in headlines alongside Kim Kardashian.

Ever since it was shared that the Saturday Night Live comedian had begun dating Mrs. West, the internet hasn't stopped talking about their romance. Last night (December 9), Kanye West made a plea for his wife to return to him while performing his smash hit "Runaway," and earlier today, Kim reportedly followed up by filing documents asking to be declared legally single.

Meanwhile, Davidson and Cyrus appeared on the Tonight Show and during the segment, the singer belted our Yvonne Fair's "It Should Have Been Me." She was seemingly teasing her friend about his relationship with Kardashian and even switched up the lyrics to mention a moment when Davidson and the reality star mogul were photographed by the paparazzi.

Davidson, who was obviously put on the spot, couldn't' stop laughing through the performance. During the interview, the pair revealed that they even had matching tattoos. According to reports, they went back to Davidson's home in Staten Island following the taping, and Cyrus was captured leaving the residence. Check it out below.

