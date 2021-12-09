The romance between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian was one that no one expected, especially Kenan Thompson. The Saturday Night Live icon has worked intimately with Davidson for years on the long-standing comedy series, and even he seemed as if he couldn't believe that the two managed to spark chemistry. However, Thompson is all for the couple finding bliss.

Access Hollywood caught up with Thompson right before he went on to host the PEOPLE's Choice Awards and asked him about Davidson and Kardashian. "I guess it happened kind of fast."

However, he was quick to admit that he hasn't spoken to either of them about their relationship. "But I don't really know their business outside of what everybody else is reading, I guess," said Thompson. "If they're happy, I'm happy."

There have been several conversations and memes made regarding how Davidson has managed to capture the hearts of rich and famous beauties, and Thompson seemingly shared what qualities women see in his funny friend. "He's a good dude, you know," he said. "He's a talented boy, and I think he's just very down-to-earth and grounded, and that's very appealing to people, you know? When you can keep it real with somebody and ride a roller coaster — that's special."

Meanwhile, Kanye West has made it clear that he hopes to reconcile with Kardashian and wants to bring his family back together.

