Miley Cyrus surprised fans when she debuted three new songs during her set at Radio 1's Big Weekend in England, performing "Mother's Daughter," "Cattitude," and "Dream."

It was in the track "Cattitude" that the singer is heard mentioning Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's feud with the lyrics, "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

While the lyrics make a clear line toward the brewing beef tat Nicki and Cardi have endured, it also holds weight in underscoring Cyrus' own shaky relationship with Nicki Minaj.

It was in 2015 that things waded into choppy waters for both women when Nicki Minaj criticized the MTV VMAs for snubbing "Anaconda" for a Video Of The Year nomination.

"If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year," Nicki wrote on Twitter. "I’m not always confident. Just tired. Black women influence pop culture so much, but are rarely rewarded for it."

Shortly after, Cyrus, who would be hosting the show that year, critiqued Minaj's approach in an interview with the New York Times: "If you do things with an open heart and you come at things with love, you would be heard and I would respect your statement. But I don’t respect your statement because of the anger that came with it. And it’s not anger like, ‘Guys, I’m frustrated about some things that are a bigger issue.’ You made it about you. Not to sound like a bitch, but that’s like, ‘Eh, I didn’t get my VMA.’”

This would spark the infamous "Miley, what's good?" moment when Nicki Minaj gave a speech at the award show after "Anaconda" ultimately won Hip-Hop Video Of the Year.