Miley Cyrus' latest studio album She Is Coming arrived Friday, May 31st and since the release, the "Malibu" singer has followed up with some unique merchandise. The days of hoodies, t-shirts, socks and vinyl covers are getting to be the past since Miley has come through with some condoms to offer her loving fans.

The condom comes in a black wrapper and reads "She is coming, 1-833-SHE-IS-MC" on the front. The price is a bit steep, going for $20 a pop but comes with a free digital download of Miley's new project - order here if you so please. If don't need any protection, but love the tape you can choose from Miley stamped apparel as well.



Before the release of Miley's tape, she spoke of her teased track "Cattitude" and the lyrics of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi," she spits.

"I don't think there is beef now anymore," Miley said of Nicki and their previous beef. "Actually, one of my songs says 'You want to know if we're really beefin'?/There's no beef. I'm a vegan.' I think you're allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition. That's why Ariana is one of my best friends."