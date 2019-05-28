Miley Cyrus' album She Is Coming arrives this Friday and in light of the exciting day, the "Malibu" singer previously dropped off three new tracks on BBC 1 Radio's Big Weekend show. The songs are titled "Cattitude," "Dream," and "Mother's Daughter" but the first of the latter is the one that got everyone's attention since Miley raps about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, saying: "I love you Nicki, but I listen to Cardi."

During Miley's visit to Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp she makes it clear that there's no beef at all between her and the rappers and even denied any beef with Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato since she sent out tweet stating: "I love you, Selena, but I listen to Demi."



"I don't think there is beef now anymore," Miley said of Nicki. "Actually, one of my songs says 'You want to know if we're really beefin'?/There's no beef. I'm a vegan.' I think you're allowed to enjoy two artists that fill a similar lane. I just always grew up collaborating with Selena and Demi, and there was never competition. That's why Ariana is one of my best friends."

She added: "When you are authentically yourself, no one can be you. So, you're never worried about someone stealing your place because it can't be taken because you're the only one," she continued. "I think what they do is so different from each other. That's why they both get a crown. They don't have to share. They don't have to break it in half. There's no reason to fight over it. They're both queens. And anytime you want to feel powerful and strong, that's my go-to, Cardi and Nicki."